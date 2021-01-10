WATCH: Ivana surprises her 'Mama Alawi' with new car

MANILA - Actress Ivana Alawi surprised her mother with a brand-new car.

In a video posted on Saturday, the 24-year-old actress said she will be buying a car for her mother.

She also explained that she and her siblings will be pranking their mother.

After choosing the right car for her mother, Ivana shared that she wanted to buy cars for her mother and her siblings first before she buys one for herself.

For their prank, Ivana and her brother pretended to quarrel while they were supposedly filming a video.

Hashim eventually "walked out" of the house, forcing their mother to follow him outside their house, where her new car is parked.

"Mama Alawi" turned emotional after her children gave her the documents for her new car.

"Kayo lang sapat sapat sapat na, hindi na kayo dapat nag-abala nang ganito," she told her children.