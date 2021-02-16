Intramuros to reopen Fort Santiago, 2 other sites

MANILA -- Three sites in Intramuros are set to reopen to visitors starting Wednesday, February 17.

In a Facebook post, the Intramuros Administration said Fort Santiago, Casa Manila Museum, and Baluarte de San Diego will have a special opening day schedule that starts at 2 p.m.

Regular operating hours will apply starting February 18 at 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily for Fort Santiago, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday for Casa Manila Museum, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for Baluarte de San Diego.

Entrance fees for the three sites are at P75 for adults and P50 for students and persons with disabilities.

The Intramuros Administration reminded the public that only visitors aged 15 to 65 will be admitted.

It also mentioned the maximum capacity for each site: 100 people at a time for Fort Santiago and Baluarte de San Diego, and 15 persons at a time (or 5 persons in a group) for Casa Manila Museum.

Health and safety guidelines such as wearing of face masks and observing physical distancing should also be practiced.

Intramuros was named the world's leading tourist attraction in the 27th World Travel Awards held last November.

It bested 15 other iconic global attractions such as the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Macchu Pichu in Peru, the Great Wall of China, and Taj Mahal in India.

