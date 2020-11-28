PH named world's best diving destination, Intramuros best tourist attraction in World Travel Awards

MANILA - The Philippines was recognized as the world's best diving destination while the walled city of Intramuros in Manila was declared the best tourist attraction in this year's 27th World Travel Awards, the Department of Tourism announced Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the DOT said the Philippines was awarded as the "World’s Leading Dive Destination” while Intramuros was declared as the "World’s Leading Tourist Attraction" in the annual awards.

The Philippines bested 8 other destinations, including the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Maldives, Fiji and Mexico for the "World’s Leading Dive Destination" award.

Intramuros also beat 15 other iconic global attractions such as the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Macchu Pichu in Peru, the Great Wall of China and Taj Mahal in India for the "World's Leading Tourist Attraction 2020" category.

The award-giving body also recognized the Philippines as Asia’s leading beach and diving destinations.

Meanwhile, Intramuros this year was also recognized as Asia’s leading tourist attraction, a feat the historic city first achieved in 2016.

Other Philippine destinations also took home other awards such as:

World's Leading Casino Resort 2020 (City of Dreams Manila, Philippines)

World's Leading Dive Resort 2020 (Amanpulo, Philippines)

World's Leading Luxury Themed Resort 2020 (El Nido, Pangulasian Island, Philippines)

The award giving body, established in 1993, sought to recognize the achievements of establishments and places involved in the global tourism industry.

DOT acknowledged the feat in a Facebook post.

“The Philippines is now recognized as the World’s Leading Dive Destination and Intramuros (Intramuros Administration) now holds the title of the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction. Show the world #ItsMoreFunInThePhilippines by celebrating and sharing these big wins for the country!” it said.

