Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao is looking forward to more days on the beach as she and her family start a new life in Boracay.

In an Instagram post, the inspirational speaker revealed that they moved to the island paradise last February 10.

"Finally, all 7 of us took the journey on a plane, a shuttle, a boat, and a van to our new home," she said. "At the end of day, staring at the Boracay sunset and witnessing how the kids are enjoying their new life on the island makes all the stress and struggles of the past weeks worth it."

"Believing that the Lord has a great and wonderful purpose for us here, we look forward to living the island life for the rest of the year," she added.

In another post, Quiambao said she is happy to see her children enjoying the beach life.

"Elijah discovered that sand melts from his hand when it’s in the water and experienced his feet being buried in the sand. He tried to scoop some sand with a leaf, while Baby Ziki marinated his feet in the sand," she said. "These sensorial experiences not only help them with brain development but in this way, they also develop a love for nature."

Quiambao earlier revealed that she has recovered from COVID-19.

The Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up gave birth to her second child last year.

Related video: