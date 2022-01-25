MANILA -- Miriam Quiambao is looking forward to getting fresh air more often as she finally tests negative for COVID-19.

The former beauty queen-turned-inspirational speaker took to social media to announce that she has finally recovered from the virus, and that they are preparing to move to a rented home in the province soon to get closer to nature.

"Sa wakas, nakalaya na ako! Oh, it feels so good to be negative!" she said. "Thank you to all who prayed for us! Thank you, Lord, for healing us!"

"I'm definitely looking forward to spending more time outdoors when we move into our newly rented home somewhere in the province in a few weeks," she added in another post, which showed her outdoors with her baby for the first time after her 14-day quarantine.

Quiambao previously opened up about her COVID-19 journey, saying she experienced symptoms of the Omicron variant.

"I had all the Omicron symptoms: runny nose, itchy throat, headache, chills, fever, body malaise, shortness of breath, productive cough... then a bit of diarrhea. Name it, I had it," she said in an Instagram post.

"At first I wasn’t sure what it was because initially I thought the fever was all part of the post-vax side effects... until I had the colds and sore throat and then I knew it wasn’t just the vax. Day 3, I tested positive on an antigen test and it somehow confirmed my fears," she added.

According to Quiambao, her children experienced mild symptoms of the coronavirus. Her husband and fellow inspirational speaker, Ardy Roberto, joined her in quarantine.

"Thankfully I also don't have to isolate by myself and I have my hubby with me in the room. We can check on each other, pray for one another, and cuddle for good measure," she said.

Quiambao is known among pageant fans for finishing first runner-up in Miss Universe 1999.

