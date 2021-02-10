National Historical Commission has this to say about Ez Mil's lyrics about Lapu-Lapu

MANILA -- The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has reacted to the controversial lyrics about Lapu-Lapu, one of the country's national heroes, in rapper Ez Mil's song "Panalo."

In a statement signed by chairperson Rene Escalante, the NHCP reminded the public to "not compromise history" as it pointed out that Lapu-Lapu, contrary to the lyrics of "Panalo," was "definitely not killed in the Battle of Mactan."

"The battle was a victory of our ancestors led by him," the commission stressed.

"The National Commission of the Philippines welcomes new songs that inspire people to think great and be informed of their history. But let us not compromise history and be conscious of our accountability on what we are conveying to our people," it said.

PH National Historical Commission issues position on erroneous lyrics of Ez Mil’s viral hit “Panalo” about Lapulapu: “ Let us not compromise history and be conscious of what we convey to our people.” ⁦@ABSCBNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/YKCsRPpUOs — Mario Dumaual (@mariovdumaual) February 10, 2021

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan said he wants Ez Mil banned from their city after he found the rapper's lyrics about the national hero on "Panalo" insulting.

Ez Mil said he has already apologized for the historical inaccuracy in his viral hit, which blends the dance beat of the cariñosa folk dance and lyrics echoing issues about Filipino life.

