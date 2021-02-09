Ez Mil reiterates apology for historical error in lyrics of 'Panalo' but will still not alter lines of viral hit

MANILA -- Controversial rapper Ez Mil and his management company reiterated Tuesday that he has already apologized for the historical inaccuracy in his viral hit “Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)” that generated an internet firestorm.

Blending the dance beat of the cariñosa folk dance and lyrics echoing issues about Pinoy life, the newest rap sensation continues to ride on the crest of the phenomenal success of “Panalo” with nearly 30 million views as of Tuesday afternoon, a week after it was uploaded by the music platform Wish USA.

But critics also bashed Ez Mil for twisting Philippine history with the controversial line about Lapu-Lapu that goes “pinugutan si Lapu sa Mactan.” In his facebook post Monday, Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan of Lapu-Lapu City demanded apology from Ez Mil for misrepresenting the national hero.

"As a city father, I was hurt by the ridicule that was being made," Chan wrote in Cebuano. “If Ez Mil did not recognize Datu Lapu-Lapu as a hero, he would not have composed a song that would create anger among every Oponganon.”

Aside from a public apology from Ez Mil, Chan urged the city council to file a resolution condemning the lyrics about Lapu-Lapu and have it rewritten in its correct historical context.

In a statement coursed through the music platform Wish USA, Ez Mil’s manager Hbom Segovia told ABS-CBN News Tuesday that they have already responded to the criticisms.

“Ez Mil and his management have maintained that he had already issued his apology regarding the issue in an interview last Feb. 1," Segovia stated, citing his interview the Las Vegas based rapper.

In that show, Ez Mil offered his apology for the error.

“I'm sorry to anybody who was offended with the fact that me putting inaccurate sources in our history as Filipinos. That's why the song is what it is right now," he said.

“Because in terms of the rhyming pattern, I always go to this dilemma or doubt in my head in terms of when I’m closing out a song. Am I gonna close it out with absolute truth or am I gonna make people talk about it? That’s like me weighing the options,” he explained, stressing he knows that Lapu-Lapu was never beheaded. “That's me putting an exaggerated term in a ploy to drive traffic and talk.”

Nonetheless, Ez Mil is not amenable to call-outs that he should come up a corrected version of Lapu-Lapu in “Panalo.”

“I do not intend to have a corrected version of the song because I feel like that will ruin the integrity of the recording. It blew up because it made people talk and I will let it stay that way," he told ABS-CBN News in a recent virtual teleconference.

Despite the ongoing hullabaloo, the Philippine-born rapper stands proudly on the lyrics of “Panalo” which reflects his love of country:

“Tayo ay Pilipino

Kahit anong kulay ng balat

Isa sa puso

Mapa-Tagalog, Bisaya, o Ilokano

Walang tatalo sa bagsik

Ng ating dugo

Isigaw ng malakas ang

Ating panalo

'Wag nang pag-usapan

Ang mga negatibong pangyayari

Sa'n mang panig ka

Nasa mundo

Kinabukasan na natin 'to

Panalo!”

