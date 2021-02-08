Lapu-Lapu mayor wants rapper Ez Mil banned from city

MANILA -- Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan of Lapu-Lapu City found rapper Ez Mil insulting as he used Lapu-Lapu, one of the country’s national heroes, in one of his songs.

The song entitled “Panalo” claimed that the hero was beheaded in Mactan.

“As father of this city, I was hurt with his lyrics. If he doesn’t recognize Datu Lapu-Lapu as a hero, then he shouldn’t have included him in his song which may cause outrage to our Oponganon,” said Chan in his dialect.

Chan is recommending to the city council to declare the rapper as persona non grata to ban him from entering the city.

“We also want a public apology from the rapper and urging him to correct his mistake,” added Chan.

As of writing, Ez Mil continues to ride on the crest of the phenomenal success of his rap song “Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)” with over 27 million views on YouTube as of Monday.

But Ez Mil’s early success seemingly came at a price with critics questioning why he supposedly twisted historical facts with his line about the beheading of Lapu-Lapu in “Panalo.”

Ez Mil apologized for the error earlier this week, saying it was his choice as an artist to use the line "pinugutan si Lapu sa Mactan."

“Because in terms of the rhyming pattern, I always go to this dilemma or doubt in my head in terms of when I’m closing out a song. Am I gonna close it out with absolute truth or am I gonna make people talk about it? That’s like me weighing the options,” he explained, stressing he knows that Lapu-Lapu was never beheaded.

“That's me putting an exaggerated term in a ploy to drive traffic and talk, he said.

“I'm sorry to anybody who was offended wit me putting inaccurate sources in our history as Filipinos. That's why the song is what it is right now.”

Ez Mil has maintained that he will not alter the lines.

“I do not intend to have a corrected version of the song because I feel like that will ruin the integrity of the recording, ” he told ABS-CBN News. “It blew up because it made people talk and I will let it stay that way.”

Despite the flap, Ez Mil stands proudly on the lyrics of “Panalo” which reflects his own way of loving his native land:

“Tayo ay Pilipino

Kahit anong kulay ng balat

Isa sa puso

Mapa-Tagalog, Bisaya, o Ilokano

Walang tatalo sa bagsik

Ng ating dugo

Isigaw ng malakas ang

Ating panalo

'Wag nang pag-usapan

Ang mga negatibong pangyayari

Sa'n mang panig ka

Nasa mundo

Kinabukasan na natin 'to

Panalo!”

Ez Mil had a simple answer to a rhetorical question why “Panalo” became a massive viral hit.

“The main recipe is because I am a proud Filipino, “ he said. “That shows in every nook and cranny that you could find in 'Panalo.'” – With report from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News