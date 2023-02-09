Neri Naig opens family house in Baguio to renters

MANILA – Neri Naig has opened their family house in Baguio for those who want to rent it.

Sharing a carousel of photos of their house, Naig said the property can accommodate up to 11 people, and features a huge outdoor space.

“Good for 11 pax pero pwede naman lumagpas. Saka meron din 1 room for your driver and or your angel sa staff house. Post ko later ang photos ng staff house namin. Marami ring outdoor spaces para mas feel talaga ang ginaw ng Baguio. May space din para sa ihawan,” she wrote.

“Ang the best tambayan namin sa pergola 'yung pa-sunset na hanggang pagabi dahil super ganda ng view. Pero kakailanganin ng makapal na jacket. Pwede ring mag bonfire habang tamang tambay with family and friends,” she added.

Dubbing it “The Baguio Hillside House,” Naig has a message for those who want to lease it for the upcoming Panagbenga flower festival.

“Since Panagbenga na at marami na rin ang nagtatanong kung pwede nang i-rent ang aming munting bahay sa Baguio, kaya ayan na po, hihi! You can stay po sa aming munting tahanan.”

It was in June 2022 when Naig first shared on social media that she and her husband Chito Miranda purchased a property in Baguio.