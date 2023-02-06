MANILA – Less than a year since her last visit to the Philippines, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is back in Manila – this time with her husband, former NFL star Tim Tebow.

As seen in the Facebook post of the official Araneta City account, the couple went to a mall in Quezon City to visit a branch of the Tim Tebow Foundation and the Jesus’ Flock Gateway Church.

The two have yet to post in their respective social media pages about their ongoing trip to the Philippines.

Tebow, a collegiate football champion who previously played for NFL teams the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets, got married to Nel-Peters in 2020.

Tebow was born in the Philippines where his parents served as Baptist missionaries. His family moved back to the US when he was 3.

When Nel-Peters visited the Philippines in May last year, she flew all the way to Davao City to visit Tebow Cure Hospital, a non-profit charity hospital established in 2014 through a partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation.