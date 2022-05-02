Miss Universe 2017 Demi Tebow (third from left) and Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi (second from left) at Tebow Cure Hospital. Photo courtesy of Davao City tourism operations officer Generose Tecson

Miss Universe 2017 Demi Tebow visited Tebow Cure Hospital in Davao City on Monday.

She was joined by the newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi.

The non-profit charity hospital was established in 2014 through a partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation which offers free surgeries for children with treatable disabilities.

The former Miss Universe is the wife of the hospital's founder, American football player Tim Tebow.

"On behalf of a very happy and grateful people, we Davaoeños welcome and thank Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow for helping Mindanaoans through the Tebow Cure Hospital in Davao," said Davao City tourism operations officer Generose Tecson, adding that the beauty queens received a warm welcome from Davaoeños.

Tebow was one of the hosts of the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, along with Pia Wurtzbach (Miss Universe 2015) and Iris Mittenaere (Miss Universe 2016).

She last visited the Philippines in 2018 for an event with Wurtzbach and Mittenaere, as well as "World Strongest Man" winners Hafthor Bjornsson, Matins Licis, and Robert Oberst.