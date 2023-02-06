Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — After a rigorous selection process, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) introduced on Monday the official candidates for the 59th edition of the national pageant.

Forty beauties will vie for three crowns that will make them the Philippines' representative to three international pageants: Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.

Set to crown their successors at the yet-announced finals night are Binibining Pilipinas International Nicole Borromeo, Binibing Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez.

While Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Tamondong is also expected to take the stage, she will not be passing on a crown, following BPCI's withdrawal from the Miss Grand International pageant.

Below is the full list of candidates in Binibining Pilipinas 2023:

1. Kiaragiel H. Gregorio

2. Samantha Dana Bug-Os

3. Julianne Rose Reyes

4. Pia Isabel M. Duloguin

5. Mary Chiles M. Balan

6. Mirjan Hipolito

7. Mary Joy C. Dacoron

8. Anje Mae E. Manipol

9. Lyra G. Punsalan

10. Andrea Marie Sulangi

11. Paola Allison D. Araño

12. Juvel Cyrene Bea

13. Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano

14. Charismae Almarez

15. Anna Valencia Lakrini

16. Trisha Martinez

17. Katrina Mae Sese

18. Sharmaine S. Magdasoc

19. Vientree Zoe B. Santiago

20. Angelica Lopez

21. Sofia Lopez Galve

22. Elaiza Dee R. Alzona

23. Xena Ramos

24. Ma. Gianna Margarita S. Llanes

25. Rasha Cortez Al Enzi

26. Paulina Labayo

27. Lorraine Jara

28. Candy Vollinger

29. Alasha Reign P. Paran

30. Julia Mae Mendoza

31. Babyernh Llong

32. Tracy Lois M. Bedua

33. Lea Macapagal

34. April Angelu G. Barro

35. Zeah Nestle O. Pala

36. Katrina Ann Johnson

37. Allhia Estores

38. Jessilen Salvador

39. Lorraine Jara

40. Yesley Cabanos

— Report from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News