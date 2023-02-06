MANILA — After a rigorous selection process, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) introduced on Monday the official candidates for the 59th edition of the national pageant.
Forty beauties will vie for three crowns that will make them the Philippines' representative to three international pageants: Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.
Set to crown their successors at the yet-announced finals night are Binibining Pilipinas International Nicole Borromeo, Binibing Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez.
While Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Tamondong is also expected to take the stage, she will not be passing on a crown, following BPCI's withdrawal from the Miss Grand International pageant.
Below is the full list of candidates in Binibining Pilipinas 2023:
1. Kiaragiel H. Gregorio
2. Samantha Dana Bug-Os
3. Julianne Rose Reyes
4. Pia Isabel M. Duloguin
5. Mary Chiles M. Balan
6. Mirjan Hipolito
7. Mary Joy C. Dacoron
8. Anje Mae E. Manipol
9. Lyra G. Punsalan
10. Andrea Marie Sulangi
11. Paola Allison D. Araño
12. Juvel Cyrene Bea
13. Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano
14. Charismae Almarez
15. Anna Valencia Lakrini
16. Trisha Martinez
17. Katrina Mae Sese
18. Sharmaine S. Magdasoc
19. Vientree Zoe B. Santiago
20. Angelica Lopez
21. Sofia Lopez Galve
22. Elaiza Dee R. Alzona
23. Xena Ramos
24. Ma. Gianna Margarita S. Llanes
25. Rasha Cortez Al Enzi
26. Paulina Labayo
27. Lorraine Jara
28. Candy Vollinger
29. Alasha Reign P. Paran
30. Julia Mae Mendoza
31. Babyernh Llong
32. Tracy Lois M. Bedua
33. Lea Macapagal
34. April Angelu G. Barro
35. Zeah Nestle O. Pala
36. Katrina Ann Johnson
37. Allhia Estores
38. Jessilen Salvador
40. Yesley Cabanos
— Report from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News