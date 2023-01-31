MANILA — Fresh faces, showbiz personalities, and pageant repeaters made it to Binibining Pilipinas’ deadline of applications Tuesday.

Among the notable applicants are Jessie Salvador, sister of actress Maja Salvador; former "Pinoy Big Brother" teen housemate Reign Parani, and TFC host Kiara Gregorio.

"Sobrang support sa akin ni Maja," Jessie, a model, told ABS-CBN News. "I am grateful to all those who believe in me!"

Gregorio, who was first runner-up in the Miss Philippines Earth 2016 pageant, said: "I really really want to win this time! I've waited for this opportunity for a long time but was interrupted by the pandemic."

Parani, now a segment host on PIE channel, meanwhile cited the "PBB" house in her evolution as an aspiring beauty queen. "Hi Kuya, I hope you're proud of me! I am a woman now!"

Viva Films contract artist Sharmaine Magdasoc and Miss Manila 2015 finalist Zoe Santiago also beat the deadline at the Binibining Pilipinas registration desk at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Both are training under the Kagandahang Flores beauty camp.

Santiago considers applying anew as a turning point in her life. "It's been eight years since my last pageant. I just moved back here from Sweden where I was studying peace and conflict resolution at a university."

Arguably the most prominent applicants are Binibining Pilipinas 2022 semifinalist Anna Valencia and Miss Tourism International 2021 Trisha Salvador. They are bets of Aces and Queens, which also fielded Salvador, regional queens Miss Batangas International Paola Araño and Mutya Ning Kapampangan Lyra Punsalan.

"It's not that I have unfinished business," Lakrini told ABS-CBN News. "It's just that I learned so much from last year and this time, I want to share that with the world!"

From a field of over 50 applicants, the Binibining Pilipinas organization will choose official candidates who will be introduced on February 6.

