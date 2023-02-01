WATCH: Senators tease Chiz's 'wonderful aura' after 'second chance' with Heart

Panoorin: Maikling biruan ng mga senador hinggil kay Senador Chiz Escudero. Sabi ni Senator Poe “Love is worth fighting for” @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/p0OcBb7R0Y — robert mano (@robertmanodzmm) February 1, 2023

MANILA -- Senators on Wednesday shared a light moment during their afternoon session as they noticed Sen. Chiz Escudero's "wonderful aura" following his supposed reconciliation with wife Heart Evangelista.

Sen. Grace Poe in a manifestation welcomed Escudero, who just came from Paris, France to spend time with Evangelista.

"Together with each and every member of this body I would like to warmly welcome our colleague Sen Chiz. First time in a long time we've seen that smile on that face with that wonderful aura. If there's anything we've learned from this: love is worth fighting for," Poe said.

Sen. Loren Legarda also said she noticed the "different aura" of Escudero

"I just want to signify my support to the statement made by Sen Poe. And we see the different aura of our good friend from Bicol," she said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri also joined the conversation.

"I wanted to go down and give a big hug to my dear friend and classmate in Congress... We believe in second chances," Zubiri said.

"We heart Chiz," Sen. Joel Villanueva added.

"This whole session floor is happy for our dear colleague from Sorsogon," Zubiri said.

Rumors of the breakup trace back to Evangelista’s September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to drop Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

The pair was eventually seen together for the first time again last New Year's Eve.



