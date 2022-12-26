Heart Evangelista and her husband of seven years, Sen. Chiz Escudero, have been the subject of speculation in recent months. Instagram: @iamhearte

MANILA — “See you soon,” were Heart Evangelista’s simple words on Monday that finally addressed months-long speculation surrounding her marriage with Sen. Chiz Escudero.

In an Instagram update, the actress-socialite shared a video of her sporting a watch with a dual time display, captioned, “Living between two worlds — Paris and Manila.”

“Walking around Paris before heading home for New Year,” she wrote.

As a postscript, Evangelista added, “See you soon @escuderochiz,” with a white heart and cheese emojis.

Spotting Evangelista’s public mention of Escudero — the first since early September, when rumors about their marriage started — her followers took it as a hint that the two remain a couple.

Evangelista has been flying between the Philippines and France for work in recent months, during which she bought an apartment in the European country. The new property, plus Evangelista and Escudero opting to keep mum and not refuting their rumored split, only fueled speculation.

The actress’ subsequent updates in October (or lack thereof), for some of her fans, were further indication of the rumored separation. For one, Evangelista made no public greeting for Escudero on his birthday, after years of being openly affectionate online. She then opened up about being “learning to be independent” in Paris.

Rumors of the breakup trace back to Evangelista’s September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to omit Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

With their New Year reunion set, at least going by Evangelista’s Monday post, it may just be a matter of days before the couple’s followers get a clear answer of where they stand.

