Heart Evangelista and her husband of seven years, Sen. Chiz Escudero, have been the subject of speculation in recent weeks. Instagram: @iamhearte



MANILA — “Walang greeting?” went several comments on Heart Evangelista’s latest social media updates, as they noticed that the actress-socialite made no mention of her husband Sen. Chiz Escudero’s birthday.

Over the years since they got married in 2015, Evangelista has publicly expressed her love for Escudero in greetings to mark his birthday. The lawmaker turned 53 on October 10.

However, as Evangelista’s fans noticed on Monday, she appeared to ignore Escudero’s birthday altogether — at least on Instagram and Facebook, where she has 10.9 million and 7.4 million followers, respectively.

The identical updates on both pages on October 10 were about luxury items. As of writing on Tuesday, Evangelista’s posts similarly had no reference to Escudero.

Evangelista’s lack of public greeting for her husband came amid persistent rumors surrounding their marriage.

Neither has gone on record to address the speculation, which was spurred in early September when Evangelista admitted being “in search of happiness” and her move to omit her Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

