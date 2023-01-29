LOOK: Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero glam up in Paris

After spending time together in Tokyo to welcome the New Year, celebrity couple Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escuder are now enjoying their time with each other in Paris, France.

Amid a series of fashion-related Instagram posts, Evangelista included a few photos of herself and Escudero all glammed up and dressed formally in the City of Love.

In the caption of her photos, Evangelista simply stated that they were on their way to a dinner event without providing any further details.

Evangelista has been flying between the Philippines and France for work in the past year, during which she bought an apartment in the European country.

The new property, plus Evangelista and Escudero’s prolonged silence amid rumors of their separation in the latter half of 2022, only fueled the speculation.

The two finally put an end to the rumors surrounding their marriage, when they posed for a family photo on New Year's Day.

Rumors of the breakup trace back to Evangelista’s September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to omit Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.