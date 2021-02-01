LOOK: Catriona Gray records new song

MANILA -- Catriona Gray continues to pursue her music dreams as she returns to the studio to record another song.

Over the weekend, the former Miss Universe shared a photo from her recording session.

"First day out of quarantine went something like," she said.

Gray, in the caption, tagged the accounts of Cornerstone Music as well as music producer Jungee Marcelo.

Based on Marcelo's latest post, the song that Gray recorded is titled "Bagani," a song composed by Roel Rostata.

"Producing NQC's theme song - special edition version (composed by Roel Rostata) via PHILPOP (DR, Jared, Gab, Nini, Trina // Advsrs. Mr. C & Noel)," he wrote, unedited.

Marcelo also praised Gray, saying: "This girl can saaaang, galing!"

According to the YouTube page of PhilPop MusicFest Foundation, "Bagani" is a "product of the PhilPop Bootcamp 2019 and is in partnership with the National Quincentennial Committee, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts."

Listen to the original version of the Tagalog song below:

Last year, Gray recorded "Raise Your Flag," an upbeat track originally performed by singer KZ Tandingan and rapper Qritiko during her Miss Universe homecoming.

Also in 2020, she performed her other song, "We're In This Together," live on the Wish bus with her boyfriend, Sam Milby.

