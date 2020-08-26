WATCH: Catriona Gray, Sam Milby perform 'We're in This Together' on Wish bus

MANILA – Sam Milby and Catriona Gray could not keep their eyes off each other as they sang the stripped version of “We’re in This Together” in the Wish bus for the first time.

The couple’s taped as live performance was uploaded on Wish’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, a month since they dropped that version the song.

It is part of their efforts to support Young Focus Philippines’ quality education for all campaign, which aims to raise P1 million to start an online education plan for students struggling during this pandemic.

As of writing, it already has close to 100,000 views 12 hours since it was unveiled in the video streaming site.

Milby and Gray went public with their relationship in May, more than a year after they were first linked romantically in December 2018.

In a recent interview with entertainment media, Milby said he sees the beauty queen as “the one.”

“I do believe she is the one,” Milby answered, when asked on the possibility of marriage.

“Siyempre, may difference sa edad namin. Ako, I’m 36. She's 26, and kaka-start pa lang ng career niya. It’s early, but I do believe she is the one.”