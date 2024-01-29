Peru wins Reina Hispanoamericana; PH is 2nd runner-up

Reina Hispanoamericana 2023 Maricielo Gamarra of Peru. Reina Hispanoamericana/YouTube



Maricielo Gamarra of Peru was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana 2023 in Bolivia on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

She succeeds her compatriot Arlette Rujel as the newest titleholder of the pageant, securing a back-to-back victory for Peru.

The Philippines' representative, Michelle Arceo, finished as second runner-up. She was aiming for the Philippines' second Reina Hispanoamericana crown after Winwyn Marquez in 2017.

Brazil placed first runner-up, with Curacao as third runner-up and Colombia as fourth runner-up.

Reina Hispanoamericana, a pageant that aims to celebrate Hispanic heritage, language, and culture, is Arceo's second international stint as a beauty queen.

In 2022, she placed first runner-up in Miss Environment International in Mumbai, India. She was also the Century Tuna Superbods first-runner up that same year.

TOP 6

Brazil

Curacao

Colombia

Venezuela

Peru

Philippines

TOP 13



Mexico (popular vote)

Brazil

Venezuela

Colombia

Indonesia

Dominican Republic

Bolivia

Ecuador

Curacao

Philippines

Puerto Rico

Italy

Peru