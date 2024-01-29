Peru wins Reina Hispanoamericana; PH is 2nd runner-up

Maricielo Gamarra of Peru was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana 2023 in Bolivia on Sunday (Monday in Manila).
She succeeds her compatriot Arlette Rujel as the newest titleholder of the pageant, securing a back-to-back victory for Peru.
The Philippines' representative, Michelle Arceo, finished as second runner-up. She was aiming for the Philippines' second Reina Hispanoamericana crown after Winwyn Marquez in 2017.
Brazil placed first runner-up, with Curacao as third runner-up and Colombia as fourth runner-up.
Reina Hispanoamericana, a pageant that aims to celebrate Hispanic heritage, language, and culture, is Arceo's second international stint as a beauty queen.
In 2022, she placed first runner-up in Miss Environment International in Mumbai, India. She was also the Century Tuna Superbods first-runner up that same year.
TOP 6
Brazil
Curacao
Colombia
Venezuela
Peru
Philippines
TOP 13
Mexico (popular vote)
Brazil
Venezuela
Colombia
Indonesia
Dominican Republic
Bolivia
Ecuador
Curacao
Philippines
Puerto Rico
Italy
Peru