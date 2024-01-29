Home  >  Life

Peru wins Reina Hispanoamericana; PH is 2nd runner-up

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2024 11:14 AM

Reina Hispanoamericana 2023 Maricielo Gamarra of Peru. Reina Hispanoamericana/YouTube
Maricielo Gamarra of Peru was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana 2023 in Bolivia on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

She succeeds her compatriot Arlette Rujel as the newest titleholder of the pageant, securing a back-to-back victory for Peru. 

The Philippines' representative, Michelle Arceo, finished as second runner-up. She was aiming for the Philippines' second Reina Hispanoamericana crown after Winwyn Marquez in 2017. 

Brazil placed first runner-up, with Curacao as third runner-up and Colombia as fourth runner-up. 

 

 

 

Reina Hispanoamericana, a pageant that aims to celebrate Hispanic heritage, language, and culture, is Arceo's second international stint as a beauty queen. 

In 2022, she placed first runner-up in Miss Environment International in Mumbai, India. She was also the Century Tuna Superbods first-runner up that same year.

TOP 6

Brazil
Curacao
Colombia
Venezuela
Peru
Philippines

TOP 13 
 
Mexico (popular vote)
Brazil
Venezuela
Colombia
Indonesia
Dominican Republic
Bolivia
Ecuador
Curacao
Philippines
Puerto Rico
Italy
Peru

