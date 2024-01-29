(UPDATED) Michelle Arceo is a step closer to winning Reina Hispanoamericana, a pageant that celebrates Hispanic heritage, language, and culture.

The Philippine representative made it to the Top 6 of the competition, joining candidates from Brazil, Curacao, Colombia, Venezuela, and Peru.

The coronation night, which kicked off in Bolivia on Sunday (Monday morning in Manila), can be watched live on the Reina Hispanoamericana Facebook page.

Arceo took part in the question and answer round shortly after being announced as part of the Top 6. She was asked how racism, regionalism, and discrimination influence the lack of development in Hispanic American countries.

The Filipina beauty queen replied: "I believe discrimination and racism slow development in all countries, not just Latin America. If we're able to unite and communicate with each other, we can build a better world around us. As kindness and respect is a universal language and the entire world can learn from this and we can build a better future."

Arceo is aiming for the Philippines' second Reina Hispanoamericana crown after Winwyn Marquez in 2017.

Her predecessor, Ingrid Santamaria, finished in the Top 14 in the 31st edition of the pageant, with Peru's Arlette Rujel proclaimed as the winner.