K-pop stars attend Men's F/W 2024 Fashion Week

IU, Enhypen and aespa's Karina are among the K-pop stars who attended the Fall/Winter 2024 Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photos from artists' Instagram accounts

From fast-rising acts to seasoned performers, several South Korean artists recently flew to Paris, France for the Fall/Winter 2024 Men’s Fashion Week.

Among the big-name stars who attended fashion shows were rapper Jay Park and singer IU for Gucci, and heartthrob Lee Min-ho for Fendi, based on a gallery compiled by Metro.

Meanwhile, the members of boy band Enhypen and Karina of girl group aespa graced the Prada show, while rookie powerhouse RIIZE attended the Louis Vuitton event.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



RELATED VIDEO