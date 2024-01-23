WATCH: BTS' V joins IU in dramatic 'Love Wins All' music video

BTS' V joins IU in the music video for her new single 'Love Wins All.' Screenshot from video on IU's YouTube channel

South Korean diva IU unveiled late Tuesday the music video for her new single "Love Wins All," which also stars V of K-pop sensation BTS.

The video for the sentimental track, which runs for a little over five minutes, opens with the two singers running away from a cube-shaped entity in what seems to be a post-apocalyptic world.

The pair eventually takes refuge in an abandoned building and finds a camcorder that appears to feed their fantasies, such as being able to eat good food and wear decent wedding clothing.

The romantic moments, however, are cut short when the entity catches up with the two, capturing them as they dramatically hold each other.

The video was filmed before V enlisted in the military last December for his mandatory service.

"Love Wins All" serves as a pre-release track for IU's upcoming album, which will mark the singer's first comeback in over two years.

The song's title was supposed to be "Love Wins" but was changed after some online users reportedly found it inappropriate for IU to use a phrase associated with the LGBTQIA+ rights movement.

"We decided to change the title to respect and support everyone who loves in their various ways, and we accept the opinions of those who express concerns that precious messages might be blurred due to the title," IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, said in a statement last week.

"We deeply hope that the original message of the song is delivered without leaving any scars on anyone," it added.

IU is scheduled to perform at the Philippine Arena on June 1 as part of her H.E.R. world tour.

