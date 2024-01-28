Miss Universe Philippines welcomes Thailand's Anntonia Porsild as she is set to visit Manila in January. Photo Courtesy: Miss Universe Philippines / Instagram

The blessing is here, PorDee fans!

Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up Anntonia Porsild is set to fly to Manila on January 29 to "fulfill her duties," Miss Universe Thailand announced.

"MABUHAY Philippines!" the pageant organization said in a post. “She [Porsild] will arrive in Manila on January 29, 2024, around 6:25 PM.”

Miss Universe Philippines also announced Porsild's visit to Manila in a separate post, encouraging Filipinos to "extend a warm welcome to the beautiful Miss Universe from Thailand."

“Looks like exciting things are in store for Miss Universe and #PorDee fans everywhere,” the caption reads.

Porsild's friendship with Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee grew during the Miss Universe 2023 competition in El Salvador.

Fans were drawn to the pair's friendship during the pageant and even created the hashtags #PorDee and #PorDeeUniverse.

Dee hinted during her homecoming last year that she might work on a project with Porsild in the future.

“Both of us have created such good friendships— as well as other delegates. May mga things na nakalatag,” said Dee.

Michelle Dee concluded her Miss Universe 2023 journey in the top 10 and received special awards, including the Best National Costume.