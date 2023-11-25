Michelle Dee teases project with Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild

Definitely no goodbyes for Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee and Miss Universe runner-up Anntonia Porsild from Thailand, as the former teased an upcoming project together.

“Both of us have created such good friendships— as well as other delegates. May mga things na nakalatag,” she told members of the press that welcomed her at NAIA Terminal 1, Saturday evening.

“May news kami natanggap pauwi na. Abangan na lang natin,” she added.

The pair's bond throughout the Miss Universe seen through the photos and videos they posted caught the attention of the internet with netizens even coming up with the hashtags #PorDee and #PorDeeUniverse.

According to Dee, while she might not have bagged the crown this year, she said she took home priceless memories and precious friendships she will cherish for a life-time.

“Ang inuwi ko talaga sa El Salvador ay the relationships. It’s the memories, the lessons, the blessings, everything in between,” she explained.