'One More Chance' musical cast, run date revealed

Photos from PETA's Facebook page

MANILA — The cast and run date of the musical adaptation of "One More Chance" were revealed by PETA on Sunday.

Sam Concepcion and CJ Navato will play the role of Popoy while Anna Luna and Nicole Omillo will take on the role of Basha.

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo played the role of Popoy and Basha, respectively, in the 2007 film.

Meanwhile, Kiara Takahashi and Sheena Belarmino will be Tricia while Jef Flores and Jay Gonzaga will be Mark.

Other members of the cast are Ada Tayao and Rica Laguardia (Krissy), Poppert Bernadas and Paji Arceo (Kenneth), Via Antonio and Dippy Arceo (Anj), Johnnie Moran (Chinno), and Jon Abella (JP).

Featuring the songs of Ben&Ben, "One More Chance The Musical" will run from April 12 to June 16 at the PETA Theater Center.

It follows PETA’s string of successful jukebox musicals, from the phenomenal hit “Rak of Aegis,” which ran for seven seasons, to the critically acclaimed rap musical “Three Stars and a Sun,” featuring the music of Francis Magalona.

"One More Chance" tells the love story of sweethearts Popoy and Basha, who worked for the same construction company. However, five years into their relationship, the couple started facing a series of misunderstandings that led to their breakup.

