MANILA -- The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) will be mounting next year a stage musical adaptation of Star Cinema's 2007 box-office hit "One More Chance."

The music of popular OPM band Ben&Ben will be used in bringing to the stage the story of popular characters Popoy and Basha.

PETA made the announcement after the closing performance of "Walang Aray" on Sunday as the folk pop band surprised the audience with their performance.

The crowd cheered after lead cast members of “Walang Aray,” Gio Gahol and Marynor Madamesila, who play the lovers Tenyong and Julia, performed a scene from the movie as Popoy and Basha. The iconic lines, “She had me at my worst. You had me at my best" was enough to give clues to PETA’s next production.

The announcement was topped by another jaw-dropping surprise as the set curtains parted, revealing Ben&Ben. The audience went wild with their performance and sang along with the band’s hit songs, "Kathang Isip and Araw-Araw," two of their heartfelt anthems that have defined an entire generation.

Ben&Ben shared that the upcoming musical is a "dream project" for their band.



The Filipino nine-piece band has maintained a level of cultural relevance that earned its place in the history of contemporary Philippine music. For three years, Ben&Ben has emerged as the most streamed OPM Artist and Group in the Philippines, being the first Filipino act to surpass more than a billion streams.

Star Cinema also announced the project in a social media post on Monday.

The 2007 film "One More Chance" starring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo tells the love story of sweethearts Popoy and Basha, who worked for the same construction company. However, five years into their relationship, the couple started facing a series of misunderstandings that led to their breakup.

"One More Chance" the musical will open in April 2024.

It follows PETA’s string of successful jukebox musicals, from the phenomenal hit “Rak of Aegis,” which ran for seven seasons, to the critically acclaimed rap musical “Three Stars and a Sun,” featuring the music of Francis Magalona.