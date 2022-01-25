“Steal her style, not her man!” went the playful reminder of “The Broken Marriage Vow” as it released Tuesday the first edition of its fashion guide based on the characters’ looks in the just-premiered primetime drama.

Aside from its production value, cinematography, and performances of its cast members, the ABS-CBN adaptation of “Doctor Foster” drew raves for its presentation of Filipino culture, from cuisine to fashion, when it premiered on television Monday.

The teleserye’s director, Connie Macatuno, has been an advocating for the visibility of local weaves and promoting Filipino fashion to an international audience. In fact, she also led the project’s costume design.

As evident in the pilot of “The Broken Marriage Vow,” fashion is a significant aspect of the series, with deliberate camera angles highlighting traditional textile and art in clothing and accessories.

The first “wardrobe reveal” on Tuesday detailed the pieces worn by the characters of Jodi Sta. Maria, Rachel Alejandro, and Angeli Bayani in the maiden telecast.

According to the fashion guide, Dr. Jill Ilustre (Sta. Maria) wore a Tausug Opera Coat from Filip+Inna, Sybulle Tapis from Lokal Home, a native bag by Ken Samudio, Cheska bag from Beatriz, and Jeepney Tote by Zarah Juan.

The glamorous Nathalia Lucero (Alejandro), meanwhile, made a mark with her Kivesa Terno by Jor-el Espina and a pair of Waterfalls pearl earrings by Farah Abu.

Jill’s fellow doctor and confidant Sandy (Bayani) had a “twinning” Cheska bag, complementing her Tipos del Pais dress by Rhett Eala and Red Hablon earrings from Tina Campos Jewelry.

More uniquely Filipino outfits are expected to be seen throughout the run of “The Broken Marriage Vow,” which airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney TV, with 2-day advanced episodes on iWantTFC and Viu.