Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) inspects a strand of long hair, not hers, she found on her husband’s (Zanjoe Marudo) scarf, in the pilot episode of ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ ABS-CBN

The highly anticipated drama “The Broken Marriage Vow” opened Monday with lightning pace, as the lead character portrayed by Jodi Sta. Maria began to harbor suspicions against her husband, upon finding a strand of long hair on his scarf and lip balm in the pocket of his coat.

The Philippine adaptation of BBC’s “Doctor Foster” made its television debut Monday, after premiering over the weekend on streaming platforms iWantTFC and Viu.

The pilot gave glimpses of the seemingly idyllic life of Sta. Maria’s Dr. Jill Ilustre, with her architect-husband David (Zanjoe Marudo) and their teenage son Gio (Zaijan Jaranilla).

A doctor and professor, Jill also juggles her role as a devoted housewife, cooking for Gio and cleaning up after David, and making sure everything is in order in their lavish house in Baguio.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

The illusion of an ideal home shows its first cracks, however, when Jill sees a lip balm, not hers, left inside David’s coat upon his return from a supposed business trip in Cebu. David claims the cherry-flavored stick is his — his lips were dry, he explains.

At her office in the hospital, Jill also notices a single, blond hair strand on the scarf David lent her for the day. Jill’s hair is short and brown.

Her suspicions trigger Jill’s memory of a road crash in her childhood, resulting from her parents arguing over her father’s admission of his affair with another woman.

The maiden telecast of “The Broken Marriage Vow” also introduced characters surrounding Jill: her friend and neighbor Carol (Bianca Manalo), who is privy to David’s affair; Sandy (Angeli Bayani), her fellow doctor and confidant; Diane (Jane Oineza), her student who will later become her accomplice in investigating David; and Nathalia (Rachel Alejandro), her patient and the socialite-mother of David’s mistress Lexy (Sue Ramirez).

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney Tv, with 48-hour advanced episodes available on iWantTFC and Viu.