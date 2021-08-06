WATCH: The patriotic fashion of ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’

The costume design of ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ is described as ‘urban Pinoy.’ Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — “The Broken Marriage Vow” released on Friday a glimpse into the wardrobe of its characters, which aims to highlight the talent of local designers and the country’s rich culture.

In the series’ latest “All Access” episode, the team behind the Philippine adaptation of “Doctor Foster” detailed the patriotic fashion it aims to showcase.

Director Connie Macatuno described the costume design as “urban Pinoy,” as it mixes local designs with traditional textile and art, with modern brands.

“Gusto ko makita how we can wear our roots in a different way,” she said.

The expansive wardrobe shown in the episode also included bags and accessories, which are distinctly Filipino in design.

The goal, Macatuno said, is to promote Filipino culture and art to a global audience.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” is the sixth international adaptation of BBC’s “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.