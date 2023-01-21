Cebu City to hold red lantern festival for Chinese New Year

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Cebu city government will celebrate Chinese New Year Saturday night with a new activity.

A red lantern festival is set to take place in the afternoon along Magallanes Street.

According to the chairperson of the Cebu City Tourism Commission, Councilor Joy Pesquera, they chose the specific street as it was once the heart of trade and commerce during the height of the Chinese in the city.

“We will also explain our history with our relations with China and our Chinese New Year forecast,” said Pesquera.

The city’s Sugbo Chinese Heritage Museum will also be open for free from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Saturday afternoon.

“There will also be dragon dances. We will make tourism here so vibrant, exciting,” added Pesquera.

The city is looking into making this an annual event to draw in Chinese tourists and those interested in their culture.

Road closures are expected also in downtown Cebu City due to this Chinese New Year event.

Photo courtesy of Davao City Government

Meanwhile, the city government of Davao displayed the three human-sized rabbit figures at Quezon Park, fronting Davao City Hall on Thursday.

These were donated by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Davao City in line with the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Consul General Li Lin also met with Mayor Sebastian Duterte and discussed tourism and agricultural cooperation between the Chinese side and Davao City.

According to the Chinese envoy, the Jade Rabbit denotes auspice and peace, wit and swiftness, health and longevity.

"With the Year of Rabbit approaching, the Chinese Consulate General would like to extend our best wishes to all friends. May the Year of the Rabbit bring more good health, happiness, and success to you and your family," the Chinese Consulate in Davao City said.

The Davao City Tourism Operations Office and Davao City Chinatown Development Council are set to welcome the Year of the Rabbit on Saturday evening at Rizal Park.

—Reports from Annie Perez and Hernel Tocmo