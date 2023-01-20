LIST: Food deals for 2023 Year of the Rabbit

MANILA -- Check out some of these new treats and dining deals in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit.

CHOWKING

Chowking is kicking off the Year of the Rabbit with a one-day sale on January 22.

The promo includes up to 20% off on bestsellers such as the 2 Siomai Chao Fan Family Platter Bundle, Dimsum Chao Fan and Halo-Halo Combo Bundle, and 2 Fried Chicken Lauriat Combo Bundle.

These are available as digital codes at Chowking's flagship store on Lazada. The vouchers are valid up to two months after purchase for dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

This coming Year of the Rabbit, auspicious specialties await diners at City of Dreams Manila's restaurants -- Crystal Dragon, Red Ginger, and TungLok Signatures.

Crystal Dragon is offering a lunar new year menu for lunch and dinner until January 29. Featured dishes include Steamed Duo Flavor Live Grouper with signature tofu, Roasted Crispy Spring Chicken with supreme soy sauce, and Crispy Taro and New Year Cake Pillow, among others.

Singapore's TungLok Signatures, on the other hand, is highlighting its yu sheng salad with salmon, vegetables, and fruits, among other ingredients until January 24.

Red Ginger's lunar menu, meanwhile, is available until February 5 and features dishes such as Fortune Lao Sheng, Longevity Noodles, Prosperity Pork Knuckle, and Harmony Coconut.

CONTI'S

For those who are looking for "lucky" round food for lunar new year, homegrown restaurant chain Conti's is offering a Strawberry Shortcake to add to the table.

The strawberry and cream creation is not just round, but also has the "lucky" color red, making it an ideal centerpiece for celebrations.

Conti's is giving do-it-yourself edible bunny cake toppers for free on all orders of regular-sized Strawberry Shortcake until January 22.

Other "lucky" dishes suggested by the restaurant chain include Baked Salmon, Shanghai Rolls, and its holiday specials such as Ham Roll, Porchetta, and Chicken Relleno.

DIAMOND HOTEL

Diamond Hotel is welcoming the Year of the Rabbit with Chinese dishes created by chef Yang Yong.

The hotel is offering Chinese New Year favorites and other dishes at Corniche for lunch and dinner until January 22, at P3,500 net per person. Every P7,000 minimum spent at Corniche during this period entitles guests to "pick-a-prize" from the Prosperity Tree.

In addition, Corniche also features Chinese set menus for lunch and dinner until the end of January. Prices start at P16,800 net, good for five persons.

EDSA SHANGRI-LA MANILA

Edsa Shangri-La Manila has a special Nian Gao collection at Summer Palace and the Lunar New Year lobby counter until February 5.

It has a selection of flavors featuring tea, taro, and radish, and shapes such as fish and gold bars. Rates start at P1,688 net.

The hotel's Bakeshop, on the other hand, has two indulgent offerings for lunar new year -- Mandarin Chocolate Torte and Water Rabbit Carrot Cake -- at P1,650 net per whole cake. Also available is the Fortune Rabbit Prosperity Hamper with the Infinity Nian Gao, assorted sweets and savories, and a bottle of red wine at P5,600 net.

Meanwhile, Summer Palace has set menus for groups or families of 10 people. Rates start at P23,880++, with the selections also available until February 5.

GRAND HYATT MANILA

Grand Hyatt Manila is ushering in the Year of the Rabbit with gastronomic feasts and delectable treats.

The hotel will hold a Chinese New Year celebration at the Grand Ballroom on January 22, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., complete with Chinese cuisine, a live cooking show, prosperity toss, and lion dance performance. This is priced at P25,888 net for six persons.

No. 8 China House has a Chinese New Year set menu starting at P14,880 net for four persons, available on January 21 and 22 for lunch and dinner.

Grand Kitchen, on the other hand, has a lunar new year buffet on January 21 and for lunch on January 22 at P3,488 per person. The Merienda Cena at The Lounge will also be serving traditional Chinese delicacies to pair with tea, coffee, or free-flow rosé from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. until January 22 at P1,950 net.

Other offerings by the hotel include cake and Nian Gao in traditional brown sugar flavor, available in Florentine and through Dine at Home until January 22.

NEW WORLD MAKATI

New World Makati's Jasmine restaurant is selling Nian Gao in koi fish and round shapes at P1,188 and P1,088 net. Bulk orders get a 20% discount with a minimum of 50 boxes, and Club Epicure members receive a 10% discount.

The restaurant also has two set menus featuring dishes that signify prosperity, longevity, and happiness for the coming year. Among these are the Salmon Yu Sheng Salad, Braised Abalone Mushroom in Crabmeat Broth, Wok-Fried Prawns in Black Pepper Sauce, and Steamed Fish Fillet in Superior Sauce, among others. Prices start at P10,888 net per table of four guests.

Jasmine's all-you-can-eat dim sum (P1,688 net per person) will be on offer as well, featuring dishes such as Crispy Pork Belly, Har Gao, Xiao Long Bao, Siu Mai, Seafood Taro Puff, and more.

The Shop, on the other hand, is offering the Mandarin Orange Chocolate Cake at P1,388 nett. A 48-hour lead time for orders is needed. Also available are Chinese New Year hampers, with prices starting at P3,888 net.

SHANGRI-LA AT THE FORT

Shangri-La at the Fort's Canton Road is serving regional Chinese specialties to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, with set menus for a minimum of five guests.

Some of the featured dishes include US Beef Tenderloin with Foie Gras in Crispy Garlic Pepper Sauce, Ming Dynasty Roasted Peking Duck, and Steamed Pink Grouper with Ginger Soy Sauce, among others.

Canton Road is also selling Nian Gao in flavors such as coconut, ube and red coconut sugar with pili nuts, and radish cake; as well as hampers starting at P3,888 net.

Pre-order is required with a lead time of 24 hours, and 48 hours for bulk orders with a minimum of 10 boxes.

THE PENINSULA MANILA

The Peninsula Manila's Salon de Ning and SPIT Manila are presenting an alternative Chinese New Year celebration this January 20.

"Shanghai Nights, From Madame Ning with Love" is an immersive two-hour melodrama set in 1920s Shanghai. Guests will help decide the fate of lovers and dance to the music of the Jazz Age, while sipping delicious cocktails and having their fortunes read.

The 8 p.m. show will include a special appearance by Galaw.Co Dance Theater. Door charge is at P888, inclusive of taxes and one drink.