Miss World names Top 40, including PH’s Tracy Perez

Tracy Maureen Perez will represent the Philippines in the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico in March. Instagram: @tracymaureenperez

MANILA — Miss World has named its semifinalists, including the Philippines’ Tracy Maureen Perez, ahead of the pageant’s rescheduled coronation night in March.

Perez was among the 15 “fast track winners” of pre-pageant challenges listed among the Top 40 finalists on Friday.

The Cebu beauty secured her Top 30 slot in December 2021 when she won in a round of the “Head to Head” challenge, where candidates are interviewed on a range of topics.

That same month, Perez also finished in the Top 6 of the “Beauty With A Purpose” project, where candidates presented their advocacy.

The 70th edition of Miss World had been postponed numerous times.

Perez was already in Puerto Rico, the pageant venue, when its December 16 coronation was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The finals night is now scheduled on March 16, still in Puerto Rico.

Perez is hoping to bring home the Philippines’ second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.