

Tracy Perez continues to bring her A-game to Miss World 2021 as she made it to the Top 6 of the pageant's Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) project.

She joins candidates from England, India, South Africa, and United States, Miss World announced on Instagram Stories.

Screenshot from @missworld on Instagram Stories

Perez, in an Instagram post, said she is happy to have made it to the final round of Miss World's BWAP.

"Miss World Organization will also be coming to the Philippines to fund my project. Mommy Chona, this is for you and to all the solo parents out there," she said.

"This was all just a dream and now it’s finally happening. Thank you, everyone, for the continuous support!" she added.

Perez is aiming for the country's second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

The 2021 edition of Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on December 16 (8 a.m. on December 17 in the Philippines).

