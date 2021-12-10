Photo from Tracy Perez's Instagram account

Philippine bet Tracy Perez clinched an outright Top 30 ticket in the Miss World 2021 after beating Mexico in the second round of the head-to-head challenge in Puerto Rico.

“We got through the final head to head challenge today, Philippines!! To every single one of you who really took the time and effort to vote for me, thank you so much, daghang salamat, maraming salamat po,” Perez said on her Instagram page.

“We wouldn’t have made it through the final round if you hadn’t helped me get through the first round. I am so grateful for this chance, patuloy po tayong lalaban.”

Joining her in the Top 30 are candidates from Botswana, Cameroon, Côte D'Ivoire, Nepal, Nicaragua, Paraguay, and Venezuela.

Perez emerged as the winner in her group during the first round of the challenge, where candidates were asked to talk about themselves and their respective advocacies.

She was part of the 11th group in the first round of the Miss World pre-pageant event, along with candidates from Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Macau, France, and Gibraltar.

Interview sessions for a total of 16 groups were hosted by reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh and Miss World 2015 Stephanie del Valle.

Perez is aiming for the country's second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

The 2021 edition of Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on December 16 (8 a.m. on December 17 in the Philippines).

