

The Philippines' Tracy Perez emerged as the winner in her group during the first round of the Miss World 2021 head-to-head challenge, where candidates are asked to talk about themselves and their respective advocacies.

Miss World Philippines made the announcement on Thursday as it congratulated Perez and thanked all those who voted for her online.

It added that that Filipina beauty queen will compete against Mexico's representative in the next round of the head-to-head challenge.

Perez was part of the 11th group in the first round of the Miss World pre-pageant event, along with candidates from Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Macau, France, and Gibraltar.

Interview sessions for a total of 16 groups were hosted by reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh and Miss World 2015 Stephanie del Valle.

Perez is aiming for the country's second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

The 2021 edition of Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on December 16 (8 a.m. on December 17 in the Philippines).

