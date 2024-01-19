Different dog breeds compete in PH Circuit 2024

Various dog breeds show off their skills in competitions and activities during the Philippine Circuit 2024 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on January 19, 2024. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Hundreds of different breeds of dogs were showcased at the ongoing Philippine Circuit 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Philippine Canine Club Incorporated President Augusto Benedicto Santos III said around 300 foreign dogs from different countries in Asia and Europe joined the dog show.

The dogs will compete in different categories, like the agility category where the dogs will be judged according to their trainability in certain obstacles, the grooming category, and the mondioring category where the dogs are tested on their ability to follow commands from the trainer.

Another category is the conformation show where dogs are being presented for the judges to see how the dog conform to the standard of their particular breed.

Many Filipino dog owners have also joined the dog show. One of them was Jaclyn Claire Limtin-Buendia from Cebu who hopes her Pomeranian will shine in the competition.

She said she started her love for Pomeranian dogs in 2016 and even joined dog shows abroad. She revealed that her 3-year old Pomeranian named Lucky won best of breed in the World Dog Show in Switzerland in 2022.

The same year, Lucky won again as best of breed in Kentucky Dog Show in the United States. She said Lucky is also recognized as the top Pomeranian in the Philippines.

“At first, when we started of course marami kaming talo and later on when we get to know the breed more, dun na nag strat na manalo,” she said.

For Buendia, having 20 dogs is beneficial, especially for mental health.

“I have an anxiety so it helps sa anxiety ko because they give the love, unconditional love, that they give. It helps a lot especially nung pandemic because I had this siyempre hindi ka makakalabas lumalabas yung anxiety ko hirap na hirap akong huminga, so taking care of them helps a lot, she said.

The Philippine Circuit is until Sunday, January 21.