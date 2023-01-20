Late last year, photos of Catriona Gray eating Ilocos empanada sparked a hilarious debate online.

The former Miss Universe was spotted eating the deep-fried snack with ketchup during a trip to the north, although she also tried it with the traditional vinegar.

It has since been turned into a meme, with some playing around her memorable lines in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

Fast forward to 2023, Gray is set to release a vlog documenting her Ilocos Norte trip, which is part of the "Raise Your Flag" series of videos showcasing different parts of the Philippines.

She could not help but recall the time she became a meme as she addressed her 13.3 million Instagram followers. "It's been a hot minute since this viral moment! So... ano? Team suka or ketchup?"

Gray then responded to her own question, while poking fun at one of her Miss Universe lines: "Personally I like both, but in moderation."

During the Miss Universe 2018 question and answer round, Gray was asked about the legalization of marijuana.

She responded: "I'm for it being used in a medical use, but not so for recreational use. Because if people were to argue, what about alcohol and cigarettes? Well, everything is good but in moderation."

Gray, who is often praised for her communication skills, is the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe titleholder.

She served a a backstage host during the 71st Miss Universe, which crowned Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States as the winner.

