MANILA -- Karen Davila is happy to be back on "TV Patrol" after her bout with COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, the broadcast journalist revealed that she and her fellow anchors are "starting the year grateful for the gift of life," after surviving the coronavirus.

Posting a photo of her with Bernadette Sembrano, Gretchen Fullido, and Alvin Elchico, she said: "Did you know we are all COVID-19 survivors? Bernadette caught the virus first early on last year, Gretch and I together over the holidays, and Alvin early this year. There is not one family I know who has been spared from COVID, but thank God most of the symptoms are mild."

"If there is one thing COVID has taught all of us, is not to take anyone and any day for granted," she added. "Get yourself vaccinated and boostered already! Do it out for love for yourself and your family!"

It was early this month when Davila revealed that she and her family tested positive for COVID-19.