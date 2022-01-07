Karen Davila says family tested positive for COVID-19

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Broadcast journalist Karen Davila said her family has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I think it's also the perfect opportunity for me to share with the public, as I was seeing that clip, that my own family tested positive for COVID. We are COVID positive after we arrived from the holidays, this coming new year," she said on ANC's "Headstart."

"We are recovering quite well," she added.

Davila said it was her 14-year-old son who first tested positive for COVID-19 in an antigen test. She noted that she and her older son have already received their booster shots.

The broadcast journalist said she experienced fatigue prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

"The first one, I just felt fatigue, and I thought it was because I was on vacation, you know, taking care of the kids."