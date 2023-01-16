'I lost my hero': Jo Koy mourns death of his stepfather

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy and his family are mourning the loss of his stepfather, Sgt. Fredrick Harrison.

Jo Koy shared the sad news as he uploaded snaps of him with Harisson in a social media post on Monday morning (Manila time).

"My heart is heavy. I lost my hero Sgt. Fredrick Harrison. He served 20 years in the army. He received 2 Purple Hearts, 2 Bronze Stars and a CIB badge (he was most proud of this one) He was a hero. My hero. This man came into my life when I needed him the most. I was a teenager when Fred met my mom. He was the father figure I needed. He taught me how to be tough and speak my mind," Jo Koy shared.

Jo Koy also shared his favorite memory with Harrison.

"Loved the Dodgers! My favorite memory of Fred was watching the 1988 World Series on TV and the As were up 4-3 bottom of the 9th with 2 outs Lasorda puts an injured Gibson in. Fred looked at me and said $100 the Dodgers going to win and I was like make it $300. With 2 strikes and 2 outs I was talking so much shit. Fred just looked at me and said 'it ain’t over yet bubba.' Immediately after he said that Kirk hits it out of the park. Fred looked at me with the biggest smile laughing so hard and said “pay me my money!” I was broke with no job I was like 'I don’t have it' and Fred said 'I don’t care when you pay me… you just better pay me!' For years I didn’t pay him thinking he forgot he always made sure to remind me. 'Hey bubba where my money?!' I ended up paying him back but my favorite gift that I ever gave Fred was taking him to the NLCS. The look on his face when he walked into Dodger stadium for the first time in his life was priceless. Ironically the dodgers win in extra innings with a walk off home run… of course!" the comedian shared.

"I love you Fred. Rest in paradise."

Jo Koy spent his holidays with his family in the Philippines.

Jo Koy, who rose to fame for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts, last performed in Manila in 2022.

He has also released successful Netflix specials, as well as a movie.

