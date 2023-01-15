Organizers have finally announced the host country of the next Miss Universe pageant.

During the 71st edition of the competition, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced in a pre-recorded video that the competition will be held in his country at the end of 2023.

"I am grateful and honored to announce that El Salvador would be the host country of the next Miss Universe pageant at the end of this year.

"El Salvador is a country that is full of beauty. We have the best surfing beaches in the world, magnificent volcanoes, exquisite coffee, and we now have become the safest country in Latin America," he said.

Bukele thanked the Miss Universe Organization for "joining us in this historic process."

"El Salvador is changing and we want you to come and see it for yourselves. See you soon," he added.

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe is expected to welcome delegates from over 80 countries, including the Philippines.

On Sunday (Manila time), R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was named the 2022 titlist of Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States.

She succeeds Harnaaz Sandhu of India, and is the first to wear the "Force for Good" crown made by Mouawad in partnership with the Miss Universe Organization under its new owner, Anne Jakrajutatip.

Gabriel's first and second runners-up are Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela and Andreína Martínez of Dominican Republic, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ representative Celeste Cortesi ended her Miss Universe early on, as she fell short of taking a spot in the Top 16.

This is the first time the Philippines missed a semi-final placement in the Miss Universe since the stint of Venus Raj in 2010.