Catriona Gray reacts after the announcement of the Top 16 delegates of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant. Screenshot from Miss Universe Organization.

MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray had words of comfort for pageant fans whose country representatives did not make it to the Top 16 of the 71st Miss Universe competition held Sunday (Philippine time) in New Orleans.

As one of the commentators of the coronation night, Gray was seen shaking her head after her compatriot, the Philippines' Celeste Cortesi, failed to make it to the semifinals.

After composing herself, Gray addressed Miss Universe followers from the Philippines and other countries whose delegates did not make the first cut.

"The selection committee must have really had a hard time but what an exceptional group of ladies. Guys, you are not alone — Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Indonesia – I know you might be feeling a little bit of disappointment right now but we always have next year," she said.

"Continue to send your love to our 16 while they kill it in their swimwear and evening gown rounds."

Still in the running are candidates from Puerto Rico, Haiti, Australia, Dominican Republic, Laos, South Africa, Portugal, Canada, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Curacao, India, Venezuela, Spain, USA, and Colombia.

This is the first time the Philippines missed a semi-final placement in the Miss Universe since the stint of Venus Raj in 2010.

Cortesi was aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Before competing in Miss Universe, she represented the country in Miss Earth 2018, where she placed in the Top 8.

