MANILA -- Mom-to-be Winwyn Marquez is self-isolating at home amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the former beauty queen opened up about her experience, which she described as "hard and scary."

"Nakakapagod pero laban lang, and stay optimistic," she said.

Marquez said she would not wish for anyone to be in the same situation, although she did not directly state if she tested positive for the virus.

"I pray hindi lahat maka-experience nito and sa mga tinamaan ay sana lahat gumaling na," she said. "Lagi ko nga sinasabi sa sarili ko na all will be well and after nito, mabibigyan lalo natin ng importance 'yung mga bagay na dati ay binabalewala lang."

The actress ended her post by reminding the public to get vaccinated and follow health and safety protocols.

Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.

She is the daughter of screen veterans Alma Moreno and Joey Marquez.

