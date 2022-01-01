Winwyn Marquez is having a baby girl

MANILA -- Actress-beauty queen Winwyn Marquez revealed that she and her non-showbiz partner are having a baby girl.

Marquez made the announcement in a video posted on her YouTube channel and later in a series of photos posted on her Instagram account.

The gender reveal party was attended by Marquez's parents, Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno, as well as her siblings and close friends.

It was just last month that Marquez revealed her pregnancy, ending several weeks of speculation about her condition.

The 2017 Reina Hispano Americana titlist declined, however, to divulge details about her partner, insisting it is private matter.