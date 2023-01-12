LOOK: Miss Universe candidates in Pinoy-made gowns

The Philippines' Celeste Cortesi was not the only Miss Universe candidate who wore a Filipino-made gown during the preliminary competition.

At least eight other delegates were spotted donning proudly Pinoy creations during the evening gown segment, which was streamed live from New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on Wednesday (Thursday) in the Philippines.

R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States, who is half-Filipino, wore a magenta dress with a detachable cape shawl by Rian Fernandez.

Fernandez was also the designer behind the outfit of Miss Universe Cambodia Manita Hang, which combines a tailored suit with a beaded sheer flair skirt.

Miss Universe Spain Alicia Faubel, who studied and worked in the Philippines for three years, donned a bright red evening gown by Ehrran Montoya.

Like Fernandez, Carl Andrada was tapped by two Miss Universe candidates this year. He opted to design a sparkly purple gown for Alexandrine Belle-Etoile of Mauritius.

Gabriella Gonthier of Seychelles, on the other hand, donned a gold dress by Andrada.

Furne One Amato, a Filipino designer based in Dubai, created a Hijabi gown for Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa.

Meanwhile, Louis Pangilinan designed the preliminary evening gowns of Maxine Formosa Gruppetta of Malta and Noky Simbani of Great Britain.