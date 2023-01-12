Celeste Cortesi in evening gown during the Miss Universe preliminary competition. Screengrab from Miss Universe livestream

Staying true to her name, Celeste Cortesi looked ethereal in her evening gown at the Miss Universe preliminary competition.

The Philippine representative wore a sparkly sky blue gown as she confidently walked on stage for the all-female selection committee.

Cortesi wore a gown in a similar color during her national stint. Her name, Celeste, is the Italian word for "sky blue," she earlier revealed in a social media post.

Cortesi has been nailing her Miss Universe looks since her arrival in New Orleans, Louisiana for pre-pageant activities.

Among her most memorable outfits is her suit with a Philippine map-shaped brooch, which she wore during her personality interview.

Cortesi is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown. She has big shoes to fill as her predecessor, Beatrice Gomez, placed in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel in 2021.

The Philippines has also consistently placed in the semifinals since 2010 via Venus Raj, highlighted by title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

