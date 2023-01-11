Being a Miss Universe is a job, and it's safe to say that Celeste Cortesi took it to heart.

The Philippine representative showed up at the Miss Universe personality interview in a suit, just as how most people would dress up when applying for a job.

She had her hair neatly tied back, with a Philippine map-shaped brooch completing her look.

"One of the words that will never fail to describe Celeste is authentic," read the post on the Instagram page of Miss Universe Philippines.

Many netizens commended Cortesi and the Miss Universe Philippines team for her look, saying it shows how "serious" she is about winning the crown.

"Formal or business suit? Yes it is! It means she is serious and sincere like applying for a job. Miss Universe is her job. Period!" one of them said.

"Like (Miss Universe Organization president) Paula Shugart said, the pageant itself is an extended job interview. And Celeste did just that, dressed the part to interview for a job that she is destined to have," another commented.

In a video shared by Miss Universe on Instagram Stories, Cortesi said her journey has been "so amazing" so far, adding that she has been preparing "a lot" for the competition.

"It is my honor to represent the Philippines," she added. "And I really want to step into this competition wanting to be authentic, wanting to be myself, and share my story to others."

Video from @missuniverse on Instagram Stories

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on January 14 (January 15 in the Philippines).

Cortesi is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown. Her predecessor, Beatrice Gomez, finished in the Top 5 of the competition in Israel in 2021.

