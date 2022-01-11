

Pia Wurtzbach is looking forward to "brighter days ahead" following her bout with COVID-19.

The former Miss Universe got the virus in the United Kingdom, and is still residing there as of writing.

"It always gets worse before it gets better. But I’m still standing. Still walking towards brighter days ahead," she said in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Philippine time).

Last week, Wurtzbach revealed that she contracted COVID-19 during the holidays.

She and her younger sister Sarah went into isolation, with the beauty queen expressing relief that their parents did not get the virus.

"I caught COVID here in the UK even though I've been fully vaccinated and received my booster shot already. Kumpleto din ako ng flu and pneumonia vaccines. I eat healthy and I'm active, but I still got it. I got all the symptoms, too," she said, adding that she has already tested negative with her sister.

"Guys, COVID is so real... Please take this seriously [because] anyone can get it no matter how healthy you are," she stressed. "Being fully vaccinated doesn't stop you from getting the virus but it helps you overcome it. Please follow health and safety protocols."

