Photo from Pia Wurtzbach's Instagram account

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 while spending the holidays with her family in the United Kingdom.

On Instagram, Wurtzbach admitted contracting the virus despite being fully vaccinated and having a booster shot already.

“Kumpleto din ako ng flu & pneumonia vaccines. I eat healthy & I’m active, but I still got it. I got all the symptoms too. Fever, sore throat, body pain, runny rose, cough, & I also lost my sense of smell & taste,” the beauty queen shared, noting that coronavirus symptoms are not the same with regular cold or flu as they last longer.

The beauty queen said she is just a day away into completing her isolation with her sister Sarah, who also tested positive for coronavirus.

“We both tested negative already, thank God. The worst is through. I am recovering well. I am beyond grateful my parents are safe. 'Di sila nahawa sa 'kin,” she said.

She urged the public to take the health crisis seriously as numbers continue to surge after the Christmas holidays in the Philippines and abroad.

“Please take this seriously cos anyone can get it no matter how healthy you are. Being fully vaccinated doesn’t stop you from getting the virus but it helps you overcome it,” she continued.

“I think it’s the moment you put your guard down, doon ka mahahawa. You think you’re safe & usually 'yung makakahalubilo mo walang symptoms. Akala mo all is well. Pero, nahawa ka na pala at may possibility na maipasa mo sa iba nang 'di mo alam.”

She also admitted seeing people who have broken COVID-19 protocols, as well as those who already have symptoms but refused to get tested, fearing to learn that they indeed have the virus.

“Naku, konsensiya niyo nalang 'yan. Konting personal accountability, please,” she urged. “Ang dami nang nagkasakit. I don‘t wanna sound preachy but let’s not be selfish & go breaking protocols, hoarding supplies, refusing to get tested & vaccinated.”

On Thursday, Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 positivity rate yet at 36.9 percent as it also logged 17,220 new cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

